A Fairfax County man and a 17-year-old boy have been charged for crimes related to the death of Ahmed Hasheem Ebrahim, 20, of Alexandria, who was reported missing by a family member on Jan. 17. His body has not yet been found.
Ebrahim was last seen on Jan. 15 leaving his home for a friend’s house. Officers spoke to the family member and entered Ebrahim as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center database, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Detectives learned Ebrahim’s vehicle was towed on Jan. 18 from an address in the City of Alexandria. When detectives arrived at the tow lot, they immediately noticed blood in the vehicle, the release said.
Detectives learned on Jan. 20 that Joel Antonio Sarabia, 20, of Fairfax was allegedly driving Ebrahim’s vehicle after his reported disappearance, the release said.
Detectives obtained a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving without an operator’s license based on the evidence recovered from the towed vehicle. Sarabia was taken into custody on Monday.
Detectives determined through interviews that Sarabia and the victim were known to each other. Sarabia and a 17-year-old associate allegedly robbed Ebrahim on Jan. 16 and Sarabia allegedly shot Ebrahim in the upper body inside his car in a parking lot near the 6200 block of Lachine Lane in Lincolnia, the release said.
Sarabia and his associate then allegedly drove the victim in Ebrahim’s vehicle until they disposed of his body later on Jan. 17 in a dumpster in the 3700 block of North Rosser Street, the release said.
Sarabia has since been charged with first-degree murder, robbery resulting in death, concealment of a dead body and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said. He remains held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
The 17-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery resulting in death and concealment of a dead body, police said. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center where he remains held.
Detectives identified the dumpster where Ebrahim's body was disposed and have since been in contact with the disposal services company to determine the potential location where the body may have been taken, the release said. Detectives have coordinated several searches with the Search and Rescue Team to locate Ebrahim.
During Sarabia's arrest, detectives recovered a firearm and are coordinating additional searches for a second firearm which is believed to be in the City of Alexandria, the release said.
Detectives are asking anyone with additional information about this crime to contact them at 703-691-2131, or call 911.
The case is the second homicide of the year in Fairfax County. Year to date, there were no homicides at this point in 2021.
