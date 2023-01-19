Police believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old Woodbridge man missing since Dec. 21 -- and two suspects are now charged with his murder.
On Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a 17-year-old boy, both of Woodbridge, in connection with the disappearance of Jose Abelino Guerrero. Two days after he was reported missing, Guerrero’s family found his car near Bel Air and Jeffries roads with blood and evidence of a struggle inside, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
“Over the course of the weeks following, multiple searches were conducted, and leads were developed,” the release said.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Ramirez’s home in the 14100 block of Matthews Drive, where both suspects were taken into custody.
Police say Guerrero and the suspects arranged to conduct a narcotics transaction on Dec. 21, but an altercation occurred and Guerrero “was stabbed multiple times.”
The suspects then drove the victim to Prince George’s County, Maryland, and discarded his body, police allege.
On Thursday, Prince William County detectives coordinated with Maryland authorities and located what they believe are Guerrero’s remains, Perok said.
The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Maryland for an autopsy and confirmation of identity. Police charged Ramirez with murder and stabbing in commission of a felony, Perok said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with murder and robbery and held at the Juvenile Detention Center.
The case was Prince William County’s 20th homicide of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.