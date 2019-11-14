Prince William County police have charged two men with murder in the Oct. 21 shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Woodbridge.
The victim, Nathaniel Isiah Hickson of Norfolk, met with the suspects in the 1900 block of Briar Rose Lane off Rolling Brook Drive for a marijuana deal, police said.
During the encounter, the suspects attempted to rob the victim, resulting in gunshots and the victim fatally struck.
After the shooting, the suspects fled the area.
With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, detectives identified and located both suspects, who were arrested on Wednesday.
Najoun Devon Courtney, 21, and Tre Rose, 19, both face a murder charge, said Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Courtney is in custody in Spotsylvania County and Rose is jailed in Richmond city.
