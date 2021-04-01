Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery early Thursday morning at the CVS Pharmacy at 9200 Centreville Road in Manassas.
Police were called at 2:53 a.m. for a robbery in progress. The caller reported the suspects were inside forcing employees and patrons to the floor, Manassas police said in a news release.
Both men implied they had a weapon.
The two were seen leaving on foot while a third suspect is believed to have fled in a vehicle. The duo who ran away on foot were captured a short time later and found with cash and prescription medication stolen during the robbery, police said.
Staff and patrons of CVS Pharmacy did not report any injuries.
Police charged Terrance Branham with robbery, grand larceny, three counts of abduction, five counts of conspiracy to commit a felon and giving a false ID to law enforcement, the release said.
Floyd Neal was charged with robbery, grand larceny, three counts of abduction, five counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and identity theft, the release said.
The investigation continues to identify the remaining suspect and any other individuals who might be involved.
