Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy and windy at times. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 25F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.