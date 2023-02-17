The booming data center industry is coming to Manassas, with two new centers on the way to the city’s west side.
At 9905 Godwin Drive, a company called Digital Second Manassas LLC is building a 185,000-square-foot, single-building data center where the Glen-Gery brick plant most recently stood. According to Manassas Community Development Director Matt Arcieri, the company is currently in the process of demolishing the brick plant while the building plans go through a second city review. The city doesn’t have a clear timeline on when the company is planning to begin construction once the building plans are approved, but he said they’re pretty far along.
InsideNoVa was unable to reach representatives from Digital Second Manassas, but the limited liability company purchased the property for $5.75 million back in 2018, according to city assessments.
Closer to downtown Manassas, Amazon Web Services is working on plans for a three-building, approximately 250,000-square-foot data center complex south of the Wellington Road and Route 28 intersection, with access from Dean Drive. AWS purchased two vacant parcels there – at 9720 Dean Drive and 9811 Nokesville Road – in 2021 for a combined $6.6 million.
The Amazon plan is under site plan review right now, and once it gets approval will move on to building plans. Both of the projects, the first such data center projects inside the Manassas city limits, can be built by-right according to their industrial zoning.
Arcieri said that the Amazon project includes an additional electric substation, but the two projects won’t require any other significant infrastructure needs.
The data center industry has a massive and growing footprint in Northern Virginia, with Prince William County serving as the epicenter for new data center construction.
For the fourth straight year, Northern Virginia topped the Cushman & Wakefield data center markets ranking by size in January. Nearly 18 million square feet of land in Prince William County are covered by data centers, and the county government has moved to make more land available for the industry as it continues its rapid growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.