Two people were killed early Sunday in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 following a police chase from the Capital Beltway.
At 3:45 a.m., a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger traveling 72 mph in a posted 55 mph zone outside Alexandria, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The Dodge was traveling west on Interstate 495 near Eisenhower Avenue when the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren for the traffic stop. The driver of the Dodge refused to stop and, instead, sped away at a high rate of speed, Geller said. A pursuit was initiated.
The Dodge continued south onto I-95 and then took the Exit 160 for Route 123 in Prince William County at an excessive speed, she said.
The driver of the Dodge lost control on the ramp, ran off the right side of the road and struck the Jersey wall. The vehicle then rode up the cement wall and struck the bottom of the overpass for the I-95 Express Lanes, Geller said.
The impact of that caused the vehicle to catch fire.
Troopers ran to the Dodge and pulled the driver and passenger from the vehicle just before it became engulfed in flames, Geller said.
The man driving and his passenger, also an adult male, died at the scene, Geller said.
State police is still in the process of notifying the next of kin for both men. A white, powdery substance in a bag was located with the men, Geller said.
The pursuit and crash remain under investigation.
