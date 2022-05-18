Two people are dead and third person critically injured in a fiery wrong-way crash Tuesday night on the Capital Beltway.
The wreck happened about 10:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 near Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road.
A Mazda was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it struck head-on a Buick Encore, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. The impact of the crash caused the Buick to catch fire.
The male drivers of both vehicles died at the scene, Geller said.
A female passenger in the Buick was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital and then on to Washington Hospital Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries and burns, she said.
The crash remains under investigation. Neither driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt, Geller said.
