Two people are dead and a third injured after a Sunday night shooting in southern Fauquier County.
Deputies were called to the 7500 block of Hancock Street in Bealeton at 8:44 p.m. for a shooting and carried to find two people dead and a third with apparent gunshot wounds, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said.
That person was taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for medical treatment.
The Fauquier County Criminal Investigations Division along with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Virginia State Police were on the scene early Monday and didn't release any further details.
"This incident is isolated and no danger or threat to the community. The investigation remains active and further information will be released when made available," the sheriff's office said.
