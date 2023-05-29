Two people were shot dead and two others stabbed in a Fairfax County apartment complex on Monday afternoon.
The Fairfax County Police Department said the shootings and stabbings happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday inside of an apartment complex near Falls Church on the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane, where a group of individuals had met up for an unknown reason.
“We believe that everyone involved came together for a purpose, that they were all coordinated to come together — for what reason, we’re not sure,” police Lt. Col. Eli Cory said at a news briefing. “We don’t believe there’s a threat to public safety, but we do want to find out why everyone was here and what they were doing.”
Officers answering a 911 call found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was located in an apartment’s laundry room and pronounced dead at the scene. The other was found in a nearby parking lot, and died at a hospital.
Two juveniles were also transported from the scene with non-life threatening stab wounds. Their ages were not made public.
Cory said the investigation was still in its initial stages, but that detectives had recovered a bag filled with narcotics from the scene. A knife was also found.
Cory added that detectives believe all of the people involved had convened for a “specific reason,” some from outside Fairfax County. Police K-9 units continued canvassing the nearby woods, trails and other apartment buildings for answers late Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 703-246-7800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.