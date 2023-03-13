Two people were displaced after a Sunday night deck fire spread into a home in the 10500 block of River Run Court in the Manassas area.
The fire broke out about 11 p.m. and left moderate damage to the house, leading building officials to declare it unsafe to occupy. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross assisted the two displaced adult residents.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by improper disposal/extinguishment of charcoal grill ashes, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
"Charcoal ashes from a grill can remain hot enough to ignite a fire up to 48 hours," the release said. "Ashes should never be placed in a paper bag or other combustible container. If possible, spread the ashes out along the ground in an area away from combustibles. Never disposed of ashes in your home or on a combustible surface."
