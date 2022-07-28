One family dog escaped but two others died in a Purcellville house fire early Thursday.
At 5:08 a.m., Loudoun County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a fire in the 35000 block of Milligans Run Lane in Purcellville. Initial calls reported that the occupants had escaped, but their three dogs were trapped inside.
On arrival crews confirmed that the two occupants had evacuated and learned that one of the three dogs was crated allowing it to be evacuated along with them, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release. The other two dogs were confirmed to be trapped in the fire.
A tanker taskforce was requested to supply water to the scene, because this area of Purcellville does not have fire hydrants.
First arriving units found a significant amount of fire showing from the front of the home and began an aggressive attack on the exterior of the home, knocking down the bulk of the fire. This allowed the crews to begin an interior attack on the remaining fire and conduct search and rescue operations for the trapped dogs, the release said.
Fire and rescue crews found and brought out the two dogs. The crews administered oxygen and first aid on the scene, but they did not survive, the release said.
Both occupants of the home suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for evaluation. There were no reported firefighter injuries. A total of two occupants and one dog were displaced.
Fire and rescue crews remained on the scene assisting with fire suppression, salvage, and overhaul. The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office have classified the fire as accidental, with the area of origin being isolated to electrical components on the exterior of the home. Damages to the structure and contents are estimated at $800,500.
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue reminds residents to have and practice a home escape plan. The home escape plan should include all occupants and pets. Every occupant should know two ways out of each room. Make sure you include all occupants and your pets when practicing your home escape plan. When an emergency happens do not delay your exit trying to locate a pet. Get out of the building and go to your designating meeting place to call 911. Once you are out of the building, never try to go back inside for any reason. If someone or a pet is trapped inside, inform first responders. The first responders will do everything they can to rescue anyone trapped in the fire including your beloved pet.
