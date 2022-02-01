A Stafford County couple faces animal cruelty charges after their two dogs were found emaciated this week with one of them -- a pit bull named Dean -- fighting for his life.
Deputy O.J. Hepperle was called to the England Run town houses Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a dog. In the house, she found an "extremely skinny" 6-year-old mixed breed medium-sized dog named Gracie, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
In the backyard, Hepperle located the 2-year-old pit bull named Dean "in much worse shape," the sheriff's office said.
"Dean was incredibly emaciated and struggled to stand," the release said. "Deputy Hepperle explained to the owners both dogs needed to come with her to be seen by a veterinarian. Upon arrival at White Oak Animal Hospital, Dean was unable to walk inside and had to be carried. The examination by the vet revealed Dean’s organs were shutting down and his survival chances were slim."
Hepperle agreed to foster Dean and brought him home. But on Jan. 27, she noticed his breathing was labored and she rushed him to Virginia Veterinary Center. The vet used an IV to stabilize Dean and kept him for continued care.
Just after midnight on Jan. 28, the deputy received a call indicating Dean was rapidly declining and may need to be euthanized, the sheriff's office said.
"She rushed to the vet, and amazingly Dean’s heart rate increased when Deputy Hepperle entered the room."
Gracie is safe at the shelter and Dean is still receiving around the clock care.
"Dean’s medical expenses continue to increase as we do everything we can to save his life," the release said.
If you would like to contribute to his care, please visit the Friends of Stafford County Animal Shelter or contact the Stafford County Animal Shelter directly on ways to help.
As a result of the investigation, the owners of the dogs, Ryan and Crystal Wood, have each been charged with two counts of animal cruelty, the release said. Both were arrested Monday and released by the magistrate on an unsecure bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.