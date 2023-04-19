Two Virginia Senate primary races in Prince William County featuring current or former legislators are shaping up to be expensive battles, according to new fundraising reports filed this week. 

In the 29th District, incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeremy McPike and intraparty challenger Elizabeth Guzman, currently a member of the House of Delegates, combined to raise over $352,000 during the first three months of the year. 

The two will square off in a June 20 primary; early voting begins May 5. The 29th District comprises southern Prince William and northern Stafford County. 

McPike raised over $213,000 during the period and had over $570,000 on hand as of March 31, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, which analyzes, sorts and posts the fundraising data. Guzman raised over $139,000 and had $175,000 on hand. 

Two Republicans – Nikki Baldwin and Maria Martin – are competing to run against the Democratic candidate in the fall election but haven’t made much fundraising impact. Baldwin raised $15,720 and Martin only $634 in the first quarter. 

Meanwhile, in the 33rd District, an open seat that comprises northeastern Prince William and a portion of southern Fairfax County, two former members of the House of Delegates – Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala Ayala – are squaring off for the Democratic nomination.

Foy and Ayala also combined to raise over $352,000 in the first quarter, with Foy hauling in over $237,000 and Ayala over $114,000.  Foy has an advantage in cash on hand, with $452,000 to Ayala’s $256,000. Foy was a Democratic candidate for governor in 2021, while Ayala was the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, losing to Winsome Sears. 

The only Republican candidate in the 33rd District, Michael Van Meter, raised just $3,485 in the quarter. 

In Prince William’s other state Senate race, the 30th District, Del. Danica Roem has a big fund-raising lead over her two Republican challengers, Robert Ruffolo and William Carroll Woolf III. That district comprises the western part of the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. 

Only three of the seven House of Delegates races in Prince William are contested so far, with incumbent Democrats Michelle Maldonado (20th District), Candi King (23rd), Luke Torian (24th) and Briana Sewell (25th) yet to face any announced opposition. 

The tightest House races this fall are likely to be in the 21st and 22nd districts in western Prince William.  

In the 21st, former Board of Supervisors member John Stirrup has a slight fundraising lead over Josh Quill in the battle for the GOP nomination. The winner will face Democrat Joshua Thomas in November. 

In the 22nd, Republican Ian Lovejoy has a fundraising edge over Democrat Travis Nembhard. Lovejoy raised over $74,000 in the quarter to Nembhard’s $41,000. 

The other contested House race is in the heavily Democratic 19th District, where three Democrats are competing for the nomination. Makya Little raised the most money in the quarter, but by only $1,200 over Rozia Henson and $6,000 over Natalie Shorter. No Republican has announced a bid in that district.

Legislative fundraising by district

The latest fundraising data from candidates for the three state Senate seats and seven House of Delegates seats representing Prince William County. Candidates are listed by district in the order of the amount raised during the period from Jan. 1 through March 31. Cash on hand is as of March 31. 

﻿STATE SENATE
29th District Raised Cash on Hand
Jeremy McPike (D) $213,617 $570,504
Elizabeth Guzman (D) $139,174 $175,528
Nikki Baldwin (R) $15,720 $4,870
Maria Martin (R) $634 $75
30th District Raised Cash on Hand
Danica Roem (D) $74,910 $144,041
Robert Ruffolo (R) $2,168 $1,771
William Carroll Woolf III (R) $0 $0
33rd District Raised Cash on Hand
Jennifer Carroll Foy (D) $237,762 $452,643
Hala Ayala (D) $114,671 $256,288
Michael Van Meter (R) $3,485 $114
HOUSE OF DELEGATES
19th District Raised Cash on Hand
Makya Little (D) $24,863 $26,995
Rozia Henson (D) $23,664 $27,659
Natalie Shorter (D) $18,404 $17,638
20th District Raised Cash on Hand
Michelle Maldonado (D) $6,682 $27,770
21st District Raised Cash on Hand
John T. Stirrup (R) $31,650 $35,353
Joshua Joseph Quill (R) $25,353 $24,635
Joshua E. Thomas (D) $21,792 $87,965
22nd District Raised Cash on Hand
Ian Lovejoy (R) $74,398 $56,905
Travis Nembhard (D) $41,813 $33,680
23rd District Raised Cash on Hand
Candi King (D) $16,740 $6,588
24th District Raised Cash on Hand
Luke Torian (D) $71,406 $437,609
25th District Raised Cash on Hand
Briana Sewell (D) $6,751 $40,891

