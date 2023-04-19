Two Virginia Senate primary races in Prince William County featuring current or former legislators are shaping up to be expensive battles, according to new fundraising reports filed this week.
In the 29th District, incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeremy McPike and intraparty challenger Elizabeth Guzman, currently a member of the House of Delegates, combined to raise over $352,000 during the first three months of the year.
The two will square off in a June 20 primary; early voting begins May 5. The 29th District comprises southern Prince William and northern Stafford County.
McPike raised over $213,000 during the period and had over $570,000 on hand as of March 31, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, which analyzes, sorts and posts the fundraising data. Guzman raised over $139,000 and had $175,000 on hand.
Two Republicans – Nikki Baldwin and Maria Martin – are competing to run against the Democratic candidate in the fall election but haven’t made much fundraising impact. Baldwin raised $15,720 and Martin only $634 in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, in the 33rd District, an open seat that comprises northeastern Prince William and a portion of southern Fairfax County, two former members of the House of Delegates – Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala Ayala – are squaring off for the Democratic nomination.
Foy and Ayala also combined to raise over $352,000 in the first quarter, with Foy hauling in over $237,000 and Ayala over $114,000. Foy has an advantage in cash on hand, with $452,000 to Ayala’s $256,000. Foy was a Democratic candidate for governor in 2021, while Ayala was the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, losing to Winsome Sears.
The only Republican candidate in the 33rd District, Michael Van Meter, raised just $3,485 in the quarter.
In Prince William’s other state Senate race, the 30th District, Del. Danica Roem has a big fund-raising lead over her two Republican challengers, Robert Ruffolo and William Carroll Woolf III. That district comprises the western part of the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Only three of the seven House of Delegates races in Prince William are contested so far, with incumbent Democrats Michelle Maldonado (20th District), Candi King (23rd), Luke Torian (24th) and Briana Sewell (25th) yet to face any announced opposition.
The tightest House races this fall are likely to be in the 21st and 22nd districts in western Prince William.
In the 21st, former Board of Supervisors member John Stirrup has a slight fundraising lead over Josh Quill in the battle for the GOP nomination. The winner will face Democrat Joshua Thomas in November.
In the 22nd, Republican Ian Lovejoy has a fundraising edge over Democrat Travis Nembhard. Lovejoy raised over $74,000 in the quarter to Nembhard’s $41,000.
The other contested House race is in the heavily Democratic 19th District, where three Democrats are competing for the nomination. Makya Little raised the most money in the quarter, but by only $1,200 over Rozia Henson and $6,000 over Natalie Shorter. No Republican has announced a bid in that district.
Legislative fundraising by district
|STATE SENATE
|29th District
|Raised
|Cash on Hand
|Jeremy McPike (D)
|$213,617
|$570,504
|Elizabeth Guzman (D)
|$139,174
|$175,528
|Nikki Baldwin (R)
|$15,720
|$4,870
|Maria Martin (R)
|$634
|$75
|30th District
|Raised
|Cash on Hand
|Danica Roem (D)
|$74,910
|$144,041
|Robert Ruffolo (R)
|$2,168
|$1,771
|William Carroll Woolf III (R)
|$0
|$0
|33rd District
|Raised
|Cash on Hand
|Jennifer Carroll Foy (D)
|$237,762
|$452,643
|Hala Ayala (D)
|$114,671
|$256,288
|Michael Van Meter (R)
|$3,485
|$114
|HOUSE OF DELEGATES
|19th District
|Raised
|Cash on Hand
|Makya Little (D)
|$24,863
|$26,995
|Rozia Henson (D)
|$23,664
|$27,659
|Natalie Shorter (D)
|$18,404
|$17,638
|20th District
|Raised
|Cash on Hand
|Michelle Maldonado (D)
|$6,682
|$27,770
|21st District
|Raised
|Cash on Hand
|John T. Stirrup (R)
|$31,650
|$35,353
|Joshua Joseph Quill (R)
|$25,353
|$24,635
|Joshua E. Thomas (D)
|$21,792
|$87,965
|22nd District
|Raised
|Cash on Hand
|Ian Lovejoy (R)
|$74,398
|$56,905
|Travis Nembhard (D)
|$41,813
|$33,680
|23rd District
|Raised
|Cash on Hand
|Candi King (D)
|$16,740
|$6,588
|24th District
|Raised
|Cash on Hand
|Luke Torian (D)
|$71,406
|$437,609
|25th District
|Raised
|Cash on Hand
|Briana Sewell (D)
|$6,751
|$40,891
