Officers recovered two guns at Friday night's Colgan High School football game after school security, while speaking with four attendees, saw what appeared to be a firearm exchanged within the group.
Police were called to the school on Dumfries Road at 9:26 p.m., arriving to find the group had fled on foot, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
“Officers located three of the four individuals outside of the stadium where they were detained without incident,” Carr said.
Two suspects are 18 and one 19, all current students or graduates from Prince William County schools, she said.
While checking the area, officers were informed one of the individuals had dropped something near a storm drain outside of the stadium. There officers found two firearms, one of which was previously reported stolen, Carr said.
No shots were fired, and the weapons are not believed to have been brandished at any point.
No charges had been placed Monday, but the investigation continues.
Colgan football hosted Stafford High School Friday night, with Stafford winning 38-19.
(6) comments
I noticed the story did not mention the fact these were African-American students and possibly gang-affiliated. But given it's on the eastern end of PWC, it's just another day here close to Dumfries.
I don't know how many facts you can get wrong in a single utterance but your ignorance is impressive. I was at the game and saw the student that was being questioned....he was latino not black, The other two were FORMER students. All of the subjects were not from Colgan. And lastly...Hoadley Road and 234 is not the "eastern end of PWC and about as close to Dumfries as Manassas is to Woodbridge. But by all means...carry on sir...keep making a fool out of yourself.
Kaw kaw.. good story buried in behind the headlines. Blue parrot thinks it's time for chief
newsham to take his carnival to another town and ruin it. The cage keepers couldn't make a arrest. Who in the hell is running this police department. Red parrots can take of their own problems. Blue parrots are the problem. Our county supervisors all need to go just for the simple fact that this county is going the wrong way. Lack of police presence is very concerning. When it reaches out to youth and school environments every adult needs to be replaced. Blues parrots are more worried about mental illness being accepted than keeping children children. A pathetic day for PWC police and PWC supervisors. Kaw kaw...
Seek help.
Nah. I appreciate the dedication to the parrot roleplay.
People are allowed to identify as whatever they want these days. It's the new normal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.