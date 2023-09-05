Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in a Monday night house fire in Bristow.
Dispatch began receiving 911 calls about the fire in the 9200 block of Rainbow Falls Drive about 8:45 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire in an attached garage spreading into the house and attic, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
All occupants were out of the house, but two firefighters were treated at a local medical facility and released.
The house sustained significant damage and was posted unsafe to occupy, displacing two adults, Smolsky said.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidential and originated in the garage with electrical issues.
