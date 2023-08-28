An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Sterling home on Sunday night.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 9:30 p.m. to check the welfare of a resident in the 21700 block of Calamary Circle.
Upon making entry, deputies located a man and woman dead inside, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
"At this time, the names of the deceased, cause, and manner of death are not being released pending next of kin notification and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner findings," the release said.
There is no indication of a threat to the community.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Katie Mitchell with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.
