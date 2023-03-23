Fairfax County police say two people were found dead Wednesday afternoon on a Reston trail in an apparent murder-suicide.
Officers found a weapon at the scene in the 2300 block of Players Pond Lane, the department said on Twitter.
No other details have been released. Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
