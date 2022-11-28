The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating "several crime scenes" following a shooting and pursuit that began around 4 p.m.
The sheriff's office was called to Elkton Drive for the report of shots fired and a red sedan that fled the area. Deputies pursued the sedan on Enon Road to U.S. 1, where one person bailed out, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
The pursuit ended near Potomac Creek with a rolling road block and two victims were in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
U. S. 1 was closed in both directions at Potomac Creek, but reopened about 5:35 p.m.
