Two people were displaced and two townhouses in Gainesville damaged in a Monday evening fire caused by a lightning strike.
Fire crews were called to the 8000 block of Montour Heights Drive about 7 p.m. after the resident of one of the townhouses smelled smoke and discovered heavy smoke in the attic, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
Crews arrived with fire showing and spreading to an adjoining home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, with one townhouse receiving extensive damage and the other smoke and water damage. No one was injured.
Two adults were displaced.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined a lightning strike ignited the fire, Smolsky said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.