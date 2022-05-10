Police are searching for a man who grabbed two 12-year-old girls at separate times Tuesday morning in Triangle.
The first incident happened at 7:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road, when the victim was on her way to school. A stranger walked past her and then began following her, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
After a short distance, the man grabbed the victim from behind and inappropriately touched her, Carr said. The girl yelled and made attempts to separate from him until he eventually released her and fled on foot towards Ginn Memorial Park.
The victim continued to Graham Park Middle School where she immediately notified school staff, who contacted the school resource officer.
While investigating, officers were informed that a second 12-year-old girl had also been assaulted that morning by someone matching the same description, Carr said.
The victim was walking near Ginn Memorial Park when she saw a man following her. At one point, he approached the girl from behind and inappropriately touched her, Carr said.
The victim yelled and began to run away before a passing motorist stopped and gave her a ride home. The victim then reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police.
In both cases, the assailant was described as Hispanic, about 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown eyes, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a light brown, hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Carr said the man did not speak to the girl during the encounters. Detectives want to speak with anyone who may have seen a man matching the suspect's description.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
Jesus! This is sickening. Let's get this bottom-heavy sexual deviant off the streets! Protect our youth. This is disturbing news. Hopefully he's caught ASAP.
