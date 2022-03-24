More than a dozen passengers were checked for injuries and two hospitalized after a mobile lounge accident Wednesday at Dulles International Airport.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which runs Dulles, said the lounge struck a jersey wall around 5 p.m., the Associated Press reports.
The lounge was taking passengers to the airport’s Customs facility when the rear wheel hit the jersey wall, the AP wrote.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while another 12 were evaluated at the scene.
Mobile lounges made their debut at Dulles when the airport opened in 1962 and shuttled passengers from the Main Terminal to the aircraft. Each mobile lounge is 54-feet long, 16-feet wide, more than 17-feet high and can carry 102 passengers, 71 of them seated.
Mobile lounges, which were custom made for Dulles, are still in use, though now as a supplement to other methods of shuttling passengers.
