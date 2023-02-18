An unattended candle sparked a Thursday afternoon apartment fire in Dale City that left two residents with minor injuries.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 15000 block of Cloverdale Road at 4:17 p.m. and arrived to find smoke showing.
The fire was quickly extinguished but the single apartment sustained moderate damage. Two adults who live there were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Building officials declared the unit unsafe to occupy, displacing the two residents.
The Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the fire was started from an unattended burning candle.
The Fire Marshal’s Office does not recommend the use of candles in any setting. If candles are used, never leave burning candles unattended. Make sure any burning candle is extinguished before leaving a room. Never use a candle where children or pets could knock it over. Other combustible materials should be kept away of any burning candle.
