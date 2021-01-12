Two people were injured in an early-morning townhouse fire in Dumfries caused by faulty wiring on an artificial Christmas tree.
Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Banks Court at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday and arrived to find the town house "well involved in fire," Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.
The residents woke to the smell of smoke and safely evacuated as the fire rapidly rapidly intensified. The two residents, both adults, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at local medical facilities, fire officials said.
They are receiving temporary assistance from the American Red Cross.
The townhouse was declared a total loss. The Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the fire was accidental caused by the wiring on an artificial Christmas tree.
