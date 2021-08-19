Two men were injured in a shooting late Thursday in Woodbridge, the second shooting of the night in eastern Prince William County.
The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive. Police said on Twitter that two men were shot and taken to area hospitals.
As of midnight, no suspects were in custody, police said.
Around 9 p.m., a man was shot on Kittredge Court in Dale City. Police have not yet released any details on possible suspects in that case.
