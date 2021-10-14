Fairfax County police are searching for two men involved in a burglary and sexual assault early Thursday morning in Falls Church.
Police were called to the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive at 5:10 a.m. for a report of an intruder. Officers determined two men entered the unsecured, occupied apartment.
One of the men went into a bedroom where the victim was sleeping. The victim woke to the man sexually assaulting her, police said in a news release. The man punched the victim, then the two men ran from the apartment.
Officers along with canine units and helicopter conducted an extensive search of the area, but the two men were not located, police said.
Detectives responded to assume the investigation, and a canvass of the neighborhood was conducted.
Both intruders were described as 18-year-old Hispanic men, one with long curly hair and both wearing dark jackets and dark pants, the release said.
Detectives continue to investigate to gather a more comprehensive description of the suspects involved and search the area for potential surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
