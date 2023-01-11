Two juveniles died and one teen was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Fairfax Station.
At 9:26 p.m. dispatchers received an emergency crash notification in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road. Officers searched the area and found a 2019 Lexus IS350 off of the road, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Fire and rescue crews extricated one victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. Two other occupants of the Lexus were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives determined the driver was traveling north on Lee Chapel Road. As the sedan crested a hill, the driver lost control, left the roadway and the vehicle came to rest on its roof, the release said. Preliminarily, detectives believe speed was a factor in the crash. Alcohol was not a factor.
Per Virginia law, police departments are prohibited from providing information about juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided. The code prohibits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.
This is the first non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in the County to date in 2023. Year to date, in 2022 there was one non-pedestrian-related fatal crash.
