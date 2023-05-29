The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double fatal vehicle crash that occurred on James Monroe Highway at Tail Race Road in Aldie Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 3 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle, a pick-up truck hauling a horse trailer, and an SUV. The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the truck, causing the truck to lose control and strike the SUV.
The operator of the motorcycle, Thomas A. Miller, 61, of Charles Town, West Virginia, and the operator of the SUV, Pedro J. Sera-Leyva, 68, of Leesburg, were pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the pick-up truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The horses were not injured.
The Virginia State Police and Loudoun County Animal Services assisted at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Lotz at 703-777-1021.
