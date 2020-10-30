Detectives are investigating a shooting this morning at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center that left two elderly people dead.
The two who died appear to be related and the shooting was confined to one hospital room on the fourth floor, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting occurred about 9:15 a.m.
"The preliminary investigation reveals there is no danger to any patients, staff or citizens," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
The identity of the deceased are being withheld at this time until the next-to-kin can be notified.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.