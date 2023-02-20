The top planner for Prince William County has abruptly resigned and a leading deputy will depart in March, returning an air of uncertainty to the department’s leadership.
Recently-hired Planning Director Mark Buenavista resigned effective immediately on Feb. 16 and Deputy Planning Director Meika Daus will depart the county on March 3, according to a spokesperson.
The planning office reviews development and land-use applications. The planning director provides assistance and oversees support staff for the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Historical Commission, Agricultural and Forestal Districts Advisory Committee, Architectural Review Board and the Trails and Blueways Council.
Buenavista was on the job less than a month to lead the department that had been without a permanent administrative head for more than a year. He is the second planning director to abruptly resign from the role in the past 16 months.
The county will now be searching for its fourth planning director since late 2020.
The turnover started after Planning Director Rebecca Horner was appointed as a deputy county executive in January 2020. Her successor Parag Agrawal, who reneged on his hiring as Charlottesville’s director of Neighborhood Development Services before working a day with the city, was hired in November 2020.
Agrawal then abruptly resigned Oct. 15, 2021, to “pursue other opportunities,” according to Horner. His departure came around the same time as two longtime members of the Planning Commission also resigned.
Horner served as interim director after Agrawal’s departure until Buenavista was hired in December 2022 with a Jan. 23 start date. Buenavista’s salary was $185,000.
Daus has been in the county’s planning department for more than seven years, serving as a deputy director since May 2021.
The turnover in the department also comes as the county has recently finalized an update to its Comprehensive Plan, which will serve as a guideline for development through 2040. The county is also considering potential changes to areas it has targeted for data centers, including the massive and controversial PW Digital Gateway.
(2) comments
Why would anyone want to work under this BOCS especially Antifa Wheeler?
The Prince William County Planning Office is obviously in turmoil. Here are some questions that require answers:
* Why did former Planning Director Parag Agrawal resign abruptly after less than a year on the job?
* Why did Deputy County Executive for Community Development Rebecca Horner remain dual-hatted in a compromised role as acting Planning Director for nearly fifteen months when workload clearly warranted hiring a permanent successor?
* Why was Ms. Horner so averse to transparency in the planning process? Her office declined to reply to a July 5, 2022 letter from an attorney for the Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth expressing concern over her office’s obstruction of legitimate citizen inquiries and withheld critical information from the public in advance of the September 14th Planning Commission hearing on the Prince William Digital Gateway.
* The American Institute of Certified Planners has a detailed Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct which calls on members to faithfully serve the public interest and resist improper influences. Are we confident the Planning Office has been strictly adhering to those provisions?
