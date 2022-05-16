Two men were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Woodbridge apartment Sunday afternoon, the first of two fatal shootings in eastern Prince William County yesterday.
Police were called to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way at 4:06 p.m. after a resident discovered a bullet hole in his ceiling appearing to have come from the above apartment. A bullet fragment was also found on the resident’s floor.
After getting no answer at the apartment where the bullet appeared to come from, officers requested maintenance to open the door.
Inside, officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release. Additional signs of a shooting were also located.
Rescue crews responded and pronounced both men dead. They were identified as Malik Xavier Lamar David, 23, of Woodbridge and Christian Jamar Roberts, also 23, of Dumfries, Perok said.
There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and no additional injuries or other property damage reported.
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. "Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community," Perok said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
(1) comment
What has happened to the east side of the county? There is violence throughout the county, but it is particularly bad in Woodbridge and Dumfries.
