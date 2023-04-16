Police are searching for two men seen parking an Alexandria woman's car Thursday, hours before she was found dead in the passenger seat.
An autopsy determined Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, suffered from apparent gunshot wound to her upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
At 10:45 a.m., a community member saw an unconscious woman in a vehicle in the parking lot of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital located at 8033 Holland Road. Officers and fire and rescue personnel found Ochoa Guerrero dead in the passenger seat. She had apparent trauma to the upper body, but no immediate cause of death could be discerned.
Ochoa Guerrero was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to conduct an autopsy to determine exact cause and manner of death. Preliminarily, the medical examiner discovered she had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, the release said.
Through detectives’ investigation and review of surveillance footage, they saw two men park her vehicle at 1:11 a.m. The men were then picked up by another SUV and left the area, police said.
If you have any information about this incident or Ochoa Guerrero, call police at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online a www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.
