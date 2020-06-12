A Centreville man died Thursday night and another man was injured when they were struck by a car on Lee Highway near Centreville Farms Road.
Police were called to the intersection at 9:48 p.m., where they found that two men were crossing Lee Highway in a crosswalk when the driver of a 2004 Pontiac Vibe traveling south on Lee Highway struck them.
The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Both men were taken to local hospitals. Rafael Raymundo Bernal, 24, of Centreville died from his injuries. The second man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Preliminarily, speed does not appear to be a factor for the driver. Alcohol may be a factor for the pedestrians. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS(866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
This is the 11h pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2020.
