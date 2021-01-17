Two men were critically injured in a shooting this morning in southern Stafford County, with one of the men shot by sheriff's deputies.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 1130 block of International Parkway off U.S. 17 at 10:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. The call was soon upgraded to a person shot.
Deputies arrived to find a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound and a suspect nearby brandishing a handgun.
The suspect, a man in his 40s or 50s, was shot by deputies.
Both the suspect and victim were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. No deputies were injured.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is still underway and asks residents to avoid the area due to large police presence.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.