Prince William County officials are slated to vote on two more data center projects this month as the industry continues to target local growth.
At two of its three meetings this month, the Board of County Supervisors will hold public hearings on data centers in the western part of the county.
The proposals are part of a seemingly constant flow of data center projects into the county as officials try to juggle potential policy changes pertaining to the industry.
Officials are conducting a review of the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district, which is 10,000 acres designated in 2016 to support the industry by reducing regulatory hurdles. A consultant is considering expanding it along high-transmission power lines while also considering necessary changes to construction standards, the Comprehensive Plan and the zoning ordinance.
Meanwhile, the county’s Planning Commission is scheduled to hold the first public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway on Sept. 14. The project, which calls for 27.6 million square feet of data centers on nearly 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane, has quickly become the most controversial and contentious local land-use proposal in decades.
Devlin Technology Park
The first hearing for the Board of County Supervisors on a proposed 4.2-milion-square-foot data center near Chris Yung Elementary School between Manassas and Gainesville is on Sept. 13.
Stanley Martin Homes wants to amend the Comprehensive Plan and rezone 269 acres for the project from planned mixed residential to light industrial.
The company first submitted a rezoning application for the three parcels in early 2020, planning to construct 551 single-family homes.
The board approved that rezoning in March 2020 despite opposition from residents and the Prince William County School Board.
At the time, the property was owned by Edith Rameika, trustee of the EV Hunter Trust. Since then, Stanley Martin has acquired the land for nearly $51.3 million.
Jonelle Cameron, an attorney with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, has said a definite user hasn’t been determined for the facility, dubbed Devlin Technology Park.
Although the application allows the development to have a data center that is 105 feet tall, it restricts any building within 700 feet of Chris Yung Elementary or Linton Hall and Devlin roads to 80 feet.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the application in July.
John Marshall Commons
The second public hearing – to be held Sept. 20 – is on the John Marshall Commons Technology Park at the intersection of Catharpin Road and John Marshall Highway (Va. 55).
CTP-II LLC wants to rezone 22.72 acres from business and light industrial to office mid-rise to construct a data center and receive a special-use permit. The company purchased the property from Gainesville Sixty-Six LLC for $16.4 million in December.
CTP-II LLC is connected to Washington, D.C.-based Annexa Inc. The company, operating under CTP-I LLC, received approval for another data center on a 64-acre parcel across Va. 55 last year.
The project requires a special-use permit because it is outside of the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district.
The property is across Catharpin Road from a planned data center on 102 acres known as the I-66 and U.S. 29 Technology Park, which is also outside of the overlay district and was approved in December.
The proposal only reached the Board of County Supervisors after clearing the Planning Commission on a technicality in January.
The technicality was because a motion to recommend denial did not receive a majority vote and a motion to recommend approval ended in a tie vote. The Planning Commission therefore did not take any action on the proposal and it moved forward with a de facto recommendation of approval.
A company representative has said the project would represent $556 million in capital investment and generate $41 million in tax revenue over 10 years. They have also said construction would support more than 300 jobs and, once it is completed, the data center will provide 80 to 100 jobs with an average salary of $125,000.
The public hearings are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the county administrative complex, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.
