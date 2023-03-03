A Manassas restaurateur is building out his Center Street empire in Old Town.
Miguel Pires, the man behind Zandra’s Taqueria – which itself has locations in Manassas, Haymarket and Fairfax – is taking over the former Okra’s space in the same building on Center and Battle streets, renovating the building to restore the “historic character” and clearing space for two new eateries.
According to a news release from the Manassas Economic Development Authority, Pires and his team are converting what was the Okra’s banquet room next door to Zandra’s into an “Asian street food concept called Zengo’s.” The release says the Zengo’s menu will include items like bao buns, pot stickers and satay skewers.
At the same time, the former bar and kitchen area of Okra’s is being made into a gastro pub called Gadfly. An old coin shop there will also be converted for the restaurant, which will feature outdoor seating and a “rotating menu of seasonal dishes and elevated pub fare.”
“We’re extremely excited to bring these new concepts to downtown Manassas,” Pires said in the release. “Downtown is the heart and soul of Manassas and has so much going for it – we’re thrilled for the opportunity to invest in the City again and continue to revitalize this one-of-a-kind-location.”
Okra’s Cajun Creole closed in 2021 after 23 years in business.
“We opened the streets to parties and festivals that opened the doors to the lively entertainment Manassas enjoys today,” owner Charles Gilliam said in a video message announcing the restaurant’s closure. “... I have had more fun than anyone should be allowed to have … There’s nothing more I could hope to achieve in the restaurant business.”
According to city records, the property at 9110 Center St. has not changed hands since Okra's closure. In 2023, it was assessed at a value of $1.6 million.
