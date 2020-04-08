The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has temporarily closed two stores in Northern Virginia after an employee at each store tested positive for the coronavirus.
The stores were closed Tuesday.
A sales associate at the Huntington Gateway ABC store, at 5940 Richmond Highway in Alexandria, last worked Sunday and received a positive diagnosis from the health department soon thereafter. The employee notified ABC management Monday of the positive diagnosis and is in isolation as advised by health authorities.
Another sales associate at a store in Merrifield Plaza Shopping Center, 8105 Lee Highway in Falls Church who last worked March 29 was notified of a positive COVID-19 test result on Monday. That employee remains in isolation as well.
For the safety of employees and customers, both stores will undergo thorough deep cleaning and sanitization per Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. After a 14-day closure from the last day the employees worked, the Merrifield Plaza store in Falls Church is expected to reopen April 13 and the Huntington Gateway store in Alexandria is expected to reopen April 20.
ABC has now temporarily closed four stores due to the virus. Two of those stores, in Virginia Beach and Richmond, have both now been reopened after following VDH and CDC guidance for store sanitization and employee quarantine.
“We are sharing regular updates with all of our employees and encouraging them to follow VDH and CDC guidelines for personal health and safety,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We are constantly monitoring developments related to the coronavirus and adhering to all CDC guidelines, as well as federal, state and local directives. The health and safety of our employees and customers continues to be our top priority.”
Customers will not be able to place online orders for pickup at these stores during the closure.
All ABC stores currently operating across the commonwealth are open from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week. The reduced operating hours allows staffing flexibility as well as more time for employees to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and stock shelves. In addition, all stores are limiting the number of customers in the store at one time to no more than 10. Stores have also installed social distancing markers to ensure customers stand at least 6 feet apart from one another.
