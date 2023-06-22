Two soccer players from Northern Virginia have made the U.S. Women's National Team for this summer's Women's World Cup.

Defender Emily Fox from Ashburn and midfielder Andi Sullivan from Lorton were named to the 23-woman roster announced earlier this week.

The World Cup will be played from July 20 through Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. team begins play July 21 against Vietnam.

Fox, who will turn 25 on July 5, has made 28 appearances with the U.S. team, dating back to 2018, and has scored one goal, earlier this year against Ireland.

She attended Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn but played only one season for the high school team before concentrating on her travel club team and national and international competitions. Fox went on to star at the University of North Carolina and was the first player selected in the 2021 National Women's Soccer League draft.

Fox was a finalist for 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year and led all first-year players in total minutes played. She was traded to the North Carolina Courage before the 2023 NWSL season.

For the U.S. women's team, Fox was the only player to go the full 270 minutes at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, helping the United States win its sixth SheBelieves Cup title.

Sullivan, 27, was born in Hawaii but raised in Lorton and attended South County High School. She played club soccer for Bethesda Soccer Club (Freedom) and McLean Youth Soccer before going on to star at Stanford. As a senior, Sullivan helped lead Stanford to its second national championship and won the Hermann Trophy as the country's top collegiate women soccer player.

She was the top NWSL draft pick in 2018 by the Washington Spirit and has played for the Spirit since.

Sullivan has made 44 U.S. women's team appearances with three goals and five assists.