An investigation in underway after a man and woman were found Tuesday morning at an Ashburn home.
Deputies were called to the 20060 block of Old Line Terrace shortly before 9:30 a.m. after a man was found dead outside and a woman was found dead inside, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Their identities "are not being released at this time," the sheriff's office said, and authorities did not say how the two died. No one else was inside the home.
There is no indication of a threat to the community, the sheriff's office said.
