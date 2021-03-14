Two people were killed a third injured in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday on Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.
Trooper were called to the wreck about a mile west of Old Plank/Elys Ford Road at 6 a.m.
State police say there were two confirmed fatalities and one person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Police have not released any further information.
Route 3 near Old Plank Road was closed for more than eight hours as police investigated.
The crash remains under investigation.
