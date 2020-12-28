Two Prince William County Democrats have announced plans to run for state Del. Elizabeth Guzman's 31st District House of Delegates seat next year.
Guzman, also a Democrat, is running for lieutenant governor.
Kara Pitek, magisterial district chair for the Potomac Democrats and an active community volunteer, said she decided to take her work "next level" and run for office.
Pitek lives in Prince William County with her husband and two sons, ages 2 and 3. She works for a small business providing project management and federal procurement expertise.
In the community, Pitek has served as a representative on the Prince William County Housing Board and community outreach director for NOVA Family First.
“From a young age my parents instilled in us a love for and commitment to our neighbors and our community," Pitek said in a statement. "We didn’t have a lot of money growing up, but I never noticed. We were raised to give back where and when we could."
Idris O’Connor, a Dale City native and president of the Prince William Young Democrats, said he's running for the 31st District seat to "bring equity into our education system, expand healthcare access, and advocate for affordable housing."
"Our middle and working-class residents shouldn’t have to struggle to pay for housing and worry about healthcare costs," he said in a statement. "People should be able to live and work in the same community, and for a lot of people, that’s just not possible in Virginia today.”
O’Connor currently represents the Neabsco District on the Prince William County Social Service Advisory Board and is the chairperson of the Cooperative Council of Ministries (CCoM). CCoM is a coalition of churches in the Prince William Area that serves people experiencing poverty and homelessness. O'Connor is a graduate of the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership.
