Two teenage boys, a 15-year-old from Woodbridge and a 14-year-old from Dale City, died within 48 hours this week of drug overdoses involving apparent counterfeit prescription drugs, police say.
The deaths prompted the Prince William County Police Department to issue a warning specifically to youth in the county, about the tainted pills.
Both deaths appear to be connected to counterfeit forms of the drug Percocet, sometimes referred to as “Perc30,” police said in a news release.
The counterfeit drugs in both deaths were preliminarily tested and confirmed to be laced with fentanyl, the release said. The 15-year-old Woodbridge boy died Sunday and the 14-year-old Dale City boy on Tuesday, said county police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Fentanyl is known to be extremely fatal, even in the smallest doses if the effects of an overdose are not recognized and treated immediately, police said.
"If you suspect a loved one is overdosing, call 911 immediately and administer Narcan, which is publicly available.
The official cause of deaths for both boys is still pending toxicology results, police said, but detectives believe both died after consuming the fentanyl-laced narcotic. Detectives are still investigating how the boys obtained the pills.
"The Police Department recognizes our youth population as most susceptible to peer influence and pressures," the release said. "We implore parents and guardians to take immediate action to actively engage with their children and loved ones as soon as possible about the dangers of drug use and encourage constructive dialogue to prevent further deaths and illness. If suspected illegal narcotics are found, they should not be handled, call police."
Prince William County Community Services and Prince William County Public Schools offer resources to help families start a discussion about illicit drug use, and provide assistance if needed. Help is also available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Drug Enforcement Agency provides valuable information to help families understand what to look if someone suspects counterfeit narcotic use, the police department said.
Prince William police offer medication disposal boxes at each of the three district stations in the county for residents to dispose of narcotics safely, no questions asked.
It is reassuring to know the Biden Administration is doing all they can to secure our borders to quell the tide of illegal drugs that would otherwise be surging into our country.
