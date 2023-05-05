A proposal to build 31 single-family homes along Prince William Parkway is headed to the Prince William Planning Commission on May 10, when the body will also hear an update on the Haymarket Crossing II proposal for age-restricted housing in Haymarket.
The Kings Crest proposal would rezone 81 acres from the county’s agricultural designation to semi-rural residential zoning, with a plan to build 31 single-family homes along Prince William Parkway, just south of the Riverview Estates housing development between Manassas and Lake Ridge. Developer NVP Inc.’s original proposal for the land included 39 homes, but that number was cut to 31 after comments from county staff.
The project will go for a hearing at the Planning Commission May 10, with commission staff having made a recommendation for approval.
During the same hearing, the commission will take up the Haymarket Crossing II proposal, which would build up to 334 age-restricted homes near the intersection of Heathcote Boulevard and James Madison Highway, just north of I-66.
That proposal cleared the commission earlier this year, but in April the applicant – Pulte Home Co. LLC – requested a deferral from the Board of County Supervisors before it headed to the governing body for a hearing.
The plan requires rezoning of the 50 acres from the county’s planned business district designation to planned mixed residential, with 80% of the units – a mix of single-family attached homes and multifamily units – reserved for people ages 55 and up and the remaining units reserved for those 45 and older. It would be built adjacent to the University of Virginia Haymarket Health Center.
“There is a continued need for additional housing for older residents in the County and the Property provides an opportunity to address this demand in a setting that is ideally located close to medical facilities and services, close to commercial services, [and] is accessible to major transportation corridors,” the developer’s application reads.
Planning Commission staff recommended the application for approval in February, the same month it received unanimous approval from the commission.
