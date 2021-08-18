Two people were rescued from their burning townhouse in Herndon early Tuesday.
Fire crews from Fairfax and Loudoun counties were called to the 100 block of Fortnightly Boulevard just before 1 a.m. to find fire showing from the three-story, middle-unit townhouse, Fairfax fire officials said in a news release.
Two residents were also seen at a second-floor window above the front door. A crew from Engine 404, Herndon, quickly deployed a ladder to second floor balcony and assisted them out, the release said.
A second alarm was requested that brought additional crews, including the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue Department.
The fire was quickly brought under control and eventually extinguished. One resident was taken to the hospital for a checkup and sadly, one cat was found dead, the release said. There were no firefighter injuries reported.
The rescued residents were both asleep when the fire erupted and were alerted by their smoke alarm. But they were unable to exit the house through the first floor due to the smoke conditions and evacuated to a second-floor balcony, the release said. Firefighters extended a ladder to the balcony and assisted the residents out.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and started in the garage with the electrical system of a motorcycle that was being charged by a trickle charger.
Fire officials said there was some water damage to adjacent townhomes and a car and two motorcycles in the garage where the fire started.
