Two residents of a rehabilitation center and nursing home in Henrico County have died from the coronavirus, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
There are now nine fatalities statewide, including one in Northern Virginia -- a Fairfax County resident and Department of Defense employee in his 60s.
A news release from the Henrico County Health Department described the residents as "elderly," the Times Dispatch wrote.
Dr. James Wright, the center's medical director, said in a statement that 10 residents have tested positive for the virus over the past 10 days, as have three workers at the western Henrico facility.
Of those, four are hospitalized and the others are being treated in isolation onsite at the nursing home.
