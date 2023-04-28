Two people were seriously injured early Friday in a single-vehicle crash involving a pickup hauling a trailer on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.
The wreck happened about 3:50 a.m. on Interstate 495 at Van Dorn Street.
"At this stage of the investigation, it appears a pickup truck had been traveling west on I-495 when it ran off the road, struck the Jersey wall and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-495," state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. The impact caused a fire that engulfed the pickup in flames, she said.
Two people were taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of serious injuries.
The pickup truck was pulling a trailer that was loaded with two other vehicles.
The crash remains under investigation.
