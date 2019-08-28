Two people were shot at a commercial building in Arlington Wednesday afternoon.
Police say all "involved parties have been identified" and there is no active threat at the office building in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive.
The two who were shot were both taken to nearby hospitals in critical but stable condition, police said.
Police began receiving multiple 911 calls at noon for a person who had gained access to the building, with shots fired.
"Police continue to investigate and conduct a methodical search of the building," the department said. Officers are asking people to continue to avoid the area.
