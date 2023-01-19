Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said.
The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
Wednesday's shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. near Princedale and Riverside drives. The victims then drove to Noblewood Plaza, where they met with officers, Prince William County police said in a social media post.
A juvenile male was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with "possible life-threatening injuries," police said. A man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have released no further details about the case.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(3) comments
Oh no, the shootings have spread to a fairly decent neighborhood. I assume this is gang and/or drug related. It's the new Prince William County.
Repeat after me…I love multiculturalism, diversity and equity is our strength. White supremacy is the greatest threat to mankind.
[sad]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.