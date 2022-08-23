Two people were shot and a 22-year-old man arrested in a Monday afternoon domestic dispute outside a Bristow home.
Police were called to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive just before 1:50 p.m., where they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until rescue workers arrived. The victim was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.
The accused shooter, a 22-year-old family member, remained at the scene and was taken into custody, Prince William County Master Police Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
While investigating, officers learned a second shooting victim, a 29-year-old man, had arrived at an area hospital, also suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police say the victims and suspect got into an argument inside a house, then continued outside where the suspect "fired multiple rounds as he walked away," Carr said.
Isaiah Austin Maloy Smith, 22, of the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of reckless handling of a firearm, Carr said.
What else would 22 year old Isaiah Austin Maloy Smith be doing at 1:45 PM on a Monday? He must work 3rd shift.
