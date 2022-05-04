Two people were shot this afternoon near the Sudley Towne Plaza shopping center outside Manassas, and the gunman has not been found.
Police say the shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the 7500 block of Helmsdale Place. Two men were taken to the hospital before police arrived, the department said on Twitter. Both were conscious as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the shooter is not in custody. Expect heavy police presence in the area.
The incident is the second double shooting in Prince William County this week. Police are still searching for a 23-year-old Dumfries an in connection with a Sunday shooting outside Benton Middle School in mid-Prince William County that left two men wounded.
Yet more culture of violence in Republican-led states. Guns guns everywhere…..
