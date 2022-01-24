Two people were injured in a Sunday night shooting outside the La Isla restaurant in the Yorkshire area between Manassas and Manassas Park.
Police were called to the restaurant 8699 Parkland St. just before 10:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, but could not find anyone involved. Officers did locate shell casings and other evidence near the front door indicating a shooting took place, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
As a police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County police helped search the area for anyone connected, a 22-year-old man called police from a nearby home saying he had been shot.
The victim told police that he was in the restaurant parking lot when he saw someone inside his vehicle. The victim confronted the suspect, who brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim, Carr said.
A stray bullet also struck a 32-year-old man who was uninvolved and standing outside the business.
The shooter then went into the restaurant and physically hit the initial victim multiple times with the gun before fleeing in a gray Nissan Pathfinder, Carr said.
Both victims left the area prior to police arriving on scene. The second victim went to an area hospital where police were contacted, Carr said. Both victims were flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center where their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Carr said.
The shooter was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall with medium-length straight black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hat, a red polo-style shirt, and dark-colored blue jeans.
The investigation continues.
Just a diverse expression of the greeting: “Hola”
